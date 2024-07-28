Analysts Set Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Price Target at $123.60

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.60.

CRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company.

In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CRS opened at $140.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.44. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $144.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

