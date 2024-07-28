Analysts Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%.

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$24.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.48. The stock has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$15.42 and a 52-week high of C$25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.66, for a total transaction of C$113,309.00. Insiders sold a total of 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.76%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.