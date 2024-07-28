Analysts Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) PT at GBX 920

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 920 ($11.90).
WPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 998 ($12.91) to GBX 990 ($12.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
WPP Price Performance
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.