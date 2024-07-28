Analysts Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) PT at GBX 920

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 920 ($11.90).

WPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 998 ($12.91) to GBX 990 ($12.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get WPP alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WPP

WPP Price Performance

WPP Company Profile

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 744.60 ($9.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 763.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 761.78. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 656 ($8.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 865.48 ($11.19). The company has a market capitalization of £8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7,446.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11.

(Get Free Report

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.