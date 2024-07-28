Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.02 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.80). Approximately 157,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 166,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.83).

Anexo Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.81. The company has a market cap of £73.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Anexo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Anexo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,538.46%.

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

