Ankr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.93 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $303.77 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,107.46 or 1.00037942 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006790 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000798 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00071821 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03040517 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $14,446,654.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.