APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Ceeto Capital Group LLC

Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

APA Stock Performance

APA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. 3,493,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

