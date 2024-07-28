Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 48.4% in July

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of Aperam stock remained flat at $26.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Further Reading

