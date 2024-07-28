Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 48.4% in July

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of Aperam stock remained flat at $26.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

About Aperam

(Get Free Report)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.