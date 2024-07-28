AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Issues Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppFolio updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AppFolio Trading Down 10.9 %

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $230.95 on Friday. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $274.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,429.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,003,082.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,429.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,003,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.65, for a total transaction of $597,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,444 shares of company stock worth $31,124,559 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

