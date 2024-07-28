AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.380-1.460 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.38-1.46 EPS.

AptarGroup Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $146.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.21. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $151.73.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

