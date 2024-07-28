Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.21% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,065,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 106,206 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 42.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 670,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMBP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

