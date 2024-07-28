Aristides Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:JBI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. 1,946,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,780. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Janus International Group

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.