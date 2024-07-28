Aristides Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Aristides Capital LLC trimmed its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 568.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 236,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,783. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $44.03.

Insider Activity

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

