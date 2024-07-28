Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 481,626 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 218,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,801,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,700,000 after purchasing an additional 151,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 124,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 118,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $182.74. 638,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.31. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $125.68 and a 12-month high of $184.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.