Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Issues Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AROW opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $537.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Financial

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,880.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

