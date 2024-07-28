ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Announces Earnings Results

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Zacks reports. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.
ASE Technology Stock Performance
ASE Technology stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 7,918,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,178. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.86.
ASE Technology Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.3209 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.
