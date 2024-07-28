Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,438.42

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,438.42 ($70.34) and traded as high as GBX 5,472 ($70.77). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,454 ($70.54), with a volume of 515,106 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,800 ($87.95) to GBX 6,500 ($84.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($85.36) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($79.54) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,933.13 ($63.80).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,435.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,441.62. The company has a market cap of £23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,874.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,749.14%.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($66.11), for a total transaction of £1,894,660.56 ($2,450,414.59). In other Ashtead Group news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($66.11), for a total value of £1,894,660.56 ($2,450,414.59). Also, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($70.87), for a total value of £219,200 ($283,497.15). 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

