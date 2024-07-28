Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,900 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the June 30th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Up 2.5 %

Astellas Pharma stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. 399,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Astellas Pharma has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.