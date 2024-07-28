ATB Capital Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$39.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$38.82.

Get Keyera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keyera

Keyera Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$38.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$30.08 and a 12-month high of C$39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.