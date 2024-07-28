Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Autohome Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Autohome has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.23 million. Autohome had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Autohome by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Autohome by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Autohome by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Autohome by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

