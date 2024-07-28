Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

AWX opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Further Reading

