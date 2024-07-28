Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in July

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Avant Brands Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of Avant Brands stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.07. Avant Brands has a 12-month low of 0.03 and a 12-month high of 0.25.
Avant Brands Company Profile
