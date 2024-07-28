Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in July

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Avant Brands Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Avant Brands stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.07. Avant Brands has a 12-month low of 0.03 and a 12-month high of 0.25.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

