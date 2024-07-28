Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,820 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $63.62 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

