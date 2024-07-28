Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $55,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

