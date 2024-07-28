Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $156,093,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $149,906,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,929,000 after buying an additional 1,524,341 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $83,539,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,181,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ES opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.