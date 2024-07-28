Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $215,643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genuine Parts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,766,000 after buying an additional 129,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after buying an additional 708,388 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day moving average is $146.34. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

