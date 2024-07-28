Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,575 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $146.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average is $141.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

