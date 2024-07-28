Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

