Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 60,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $188.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

