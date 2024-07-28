Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $118.20

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.20 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 112.47 ($1.45). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,005,270 shares.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.11. The firm has a market cap of £344.61 million, a PE ratio of -441.54 and a beta of 0.62.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

