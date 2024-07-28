Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 250,000 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.22% of Driven Brands worth $31,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 49.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,272. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $572.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

