Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 82,863 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.19% of Invitation Homes worth $42,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 27.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,424 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 28.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 327,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,478 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $2,635,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.07. 7,097,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

