Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 8,789 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.65% of PAR Technology worth $40,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PAR Technology by 14.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $99,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,486,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,641 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000.

NYSE PAR traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,187. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

PAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

