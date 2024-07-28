Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282,545 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,581 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.23% of Rivian Automotive worth $24,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,944 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,238 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.21. 21,539,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,924,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

View Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.