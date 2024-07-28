Bamco Inc. NY Has $37.28 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.19% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $37,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $188,129,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,185,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,178,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $13.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,841. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

