Bamco Inc. NY Has $46.20 Million Stock Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,767 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.87% of Oddity Tech worth $46,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 399,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of Oddity Tech stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $41.60. 577,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 34.67. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $211.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

