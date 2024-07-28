Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,741 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $35,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,898 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,748 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,213,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,165,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,504,000 after purchasing an additional 112,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,668,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,195. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.98. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

