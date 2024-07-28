Bamco Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 1,229,900 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,229,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 10,267.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $990.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.78.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. Research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

