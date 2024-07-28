Bamco Inc. NY Sells 3,004 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.07% of HubSpot worth $22,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after buying an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HubSpot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,236,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $26,699,609. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.88.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.72. The stock had a trading volume of 930,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.93 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

