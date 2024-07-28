Band Protocol (BAND) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $221.34 million and $9.63 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00002255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 149,166,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,766,466 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

