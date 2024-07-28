Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,166,800 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 10,472,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKFCF remained flat at $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

