Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,166,800 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 10,472,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bank of Communications Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKFCF remained flat at $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.
Bank of Communications Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Communications
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.