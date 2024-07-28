Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 on August 27th

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.125 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $87.33 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.46.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Desjardins lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

