Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Up 102.8% in July

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the June 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Desjardins cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.33. 5,031,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,745. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

