Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 14,000 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,657,000 after buying an additional 13,925,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $48,775,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 132.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,069,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after buying an additional 3,458,275 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 6,326,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after buying an additional 1,800,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,229,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Trading Up 2.9 %

BB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. 3,066,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Insider Activity

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $128,745.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,440 shares in the company, valued at $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.