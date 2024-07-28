Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Barnes Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.55-1.75 EPS.
Barnes Group Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE B traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 1,215,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,397. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $45.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
Barnes Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barnes Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.