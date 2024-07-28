Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Barnes Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.55-1.75 EPS.

Barnes Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE B traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 1,215,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,397. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $45.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 711.11%.

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on B

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.