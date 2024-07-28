Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,045 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,662 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 116,437 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

