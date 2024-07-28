Barrington Research Raises Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target to $90.00

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE ATGE opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $80.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

