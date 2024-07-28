Bellevue Group AG Has $27.86 Million Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 473,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,885 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. now owns 287,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 135,077 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $8,229,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

APLS stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 1,185,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,348. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

