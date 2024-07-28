Bellevue Group AG Invests $5.27 Million in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 55,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.11% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Glaukos Price Performance

NYSE:GKOS traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.82. 617,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,732. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $126.96. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,505,392.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,392.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,509.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

