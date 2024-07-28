Bellevue Group AG Sells 9,000 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. ESSA Pharma makes up about 1.0% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.18% of ESSA Pharma worth $66,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,171,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
ESSA Pharma Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,278. The company has a market cap of $236.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $11.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
ESSA Pharma Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
