BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the June 30th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BEST

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BEST stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of BEST as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

BEST Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEST remained flat at $2.75 during midday trading on Friday. 4,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. BEST has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

BEST Company Profile

BEST ( NYSE:BEST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 953.33%. The business had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

